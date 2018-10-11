Menu
Police have arrested a man from Clayfield and charged him with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

by Amanda Robbemond
10th Oct 2018 6:17 PM
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a Gold Coast suburb yesterday where two people were left with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Kalbari Court at Worongary at 7am to reports of a stabbing.

A 24-year-old Clayfield man has been charged with attempted murder, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and enter dwelling with intent.

It is alleged he stabbed a man and a woman with knives before leaving the scene. He was later found at Beechmont.

It is believed that the 24-year-old man and one of the victims, a 23-year-old woman are known to each other.

The womanâ€™s father, 55, was also injured.

The woman received multiple wounds to her arms, face and left hip, while her father received lacerations to his upper left arm and chin.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were forced to wait for police due to the volatile nature of the incident.

Paramedics transported the two patients to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

He will face Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

