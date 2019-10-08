Menu
Karen Zahner was killed in a head-on collision at Long Flat in January last year.
Karen Zahner was killed in a head-on collision at Long Flat in January last year. Contributed
News

Man charged with causing death of Gympie cafe owner in court

Frances Klein
by
8th Oct 2019 7:51 AM
THE man charged of causing the Mary Valley Highway crash that killed local cafe manager Karen Zahner and severely injured her husband at Long Flat in january last year is facing Gympie court today.

Joshua-James Cameron Langley is one of 12 people facing Gympie District Court, that starts a two-week sitting in Gympie today.

 

Joshua-James Cameron Langley leaves Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.
Joshua-James Cameron Langley leaves Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Josh Preston

RELATED: 13 people facing two Gympie courts today

He is accused of dangerous driving causing death or grievous bodily harm while being adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Reports at the time said Mrs Zahner, 59, was killed instantly and her husband, Bill, 64, critically injured in the head-on impact on the Mary valley Highway on January 23.

Gympie Times

