Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
Crime

Man charged with defrauding elderly

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Feb 2021 7:14 PM

A man has been charged with swindling more than $10,000 from two elderly nursing home residents.

Police raided a Blaxland Parade house in Eastwood and arrested the 35-year-old man about 7.40am on Thursday.

Police will allege in court he took credit cards belonging to an 87-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man, who both reside at an aged care facility in Marsfield, and committed 376 fraudulent transactions totalling more than $10,000.

It's understood the man was an employee at the residential aged care facility.

The man was taken to Ryde Police Station and charged with two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday, February 17.

Ryde Police Area Command first received information about the fraudulent transactions in December 2020.

Originally published as Man charged with defrauding elderly

crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID fragments detected in Yeppoon sewage again

        Premium Content COVID fragments detected in Yeppoon sewage again

        Health Dr Jeannette Young said continued detections across the state were becoming more concerning.

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:49 PM
        Final farewell for ‘remarkable human being’

        Premium Content Final farewell for ‘remarkable human being’

        News Hundreds will celebrate the life of Peter Bartlett on Friday.

        RIP Rue: Four-footed CQ crime fighter tragically dies

        Premium Content RIP Rue: Four-footed CQ crime fighter tragically dies

        News She was very well known to the officers and public alike.

        Yeppoon’s ‘bad rip’ warning after woman’s near-drowning

        Premium Content Yeppoon’s ‘bad rip’ warning after woman’s near-drowning

        News Authorities have issued a public safety warning after lifeguards saved a woman’s...