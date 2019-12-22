Menu
One of two motorbike riders in a Rockhampton accident was fined for drink-driving.
Man charged with drink-driving after motorbike crash

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
20th Dec 2019 11:24 AM
ONE of two motorbike riders involved in a Rockhampton accident has been fined for drink-driving and driving without a licence.

Angus Charles Gray-Ganter pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this month to his offending.

On November 15, police were called to a traffic accident at the corner of Canning Street and Upper Dawson Road, about 5pm.

Gray-Ganter told police he was not aware that he was unlicensed and he later blew .054 during a breath test.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Gray-Ganter $550 and disqualified him from driving for four months.

