Man charged with drink-driving after motorbike crash

ONE of two motorbike riders involved in a Rockhampton accident has been fined for drink-driving and driving without a licence.

Angus Charles Gray-Ganter pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this month to his offending.

On November 15, police were called to a traffic accident at the corner of Canning Street and Upper Dawson Road, about 5pm.

Gray-Ganter told police he was not aware that he was unlicensed and he later blew .054 during a breath test.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Gray-Ganter $550 and disqualified him from driving for four months.