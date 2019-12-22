Man charged with drink-driving after motorbike crash
ONE of two motorbike riders involved in a Rockhampton accident has been fined for drink-driving and driving without a licence.
Angus Charles Gray-Ganter pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this month to his offending.
On November 15, police were called to a traffic accident at the corner of Canning Street and Upper Dawson Road, about 5pm.
Gray-Ganter told police he was not aware that he was unlicensed and he later blew .054 during a breath test.
Magistrate Cameron Press fined Gray-Ganter $550 and disqualified him from driving for four months.