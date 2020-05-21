Man charged with drug offences after CBD arrest

A man was arrested this afternoon next to the ANZ bank in the Rockhampton CBD

UPDATE 7PM: Rockhampton police have charged a 25-year-old man with numerous drug offences following his arrest in the CBD this afternoon.

The man has been charged with two counts each of supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

He was also charged with one count each of possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence, possessing something used in a crime, and possessing a drug utensil.

The man is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 21.

EARLIER: Rockhampton police have arrested a man in the Rockhampton CBD in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Two police crews and a plain-clothed detective detained a man who was in a white Nissan Navara in the ANZ bank car park on Bolsover St just after 1pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman could not detail the man’s alleged offences at this stage but confirmed police had been on the lookout for the man in the Navara as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

