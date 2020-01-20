Menu
Police have charged a man who kissed a toddler while at the aquarium.
Crime

Man charged with kissing toddler at aquarium

by Nick Hansen
20th Jan 2020 7:17 AM
A man who allegedly kissed a stranger's child on the lips at a major Sydney tourist attraction has been charged by police.

The man - a 28-year-old Indian National - allegedly approached the two-year-old seated in a pram at the Sea Life Aquarium at Darling Harbour about 5pm yesterday.

Police allege he did not know the child or his family.

"Following a brief interaction, it is alleged he kissed the child on the lips before the child's parent pushed him away," police said in a statement.

The incident was reported to police, who arrived shortly after and arrested the man and took him to Day Street Police Station. He was charged with intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years.

He was refused bail to appear in Central Local Court today.

