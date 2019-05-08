Man charged with multiple offences following shooting

UPDATE 7PM: A 23 year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly discharged a firearm in Woorabinda earlier today.

About 6.30pm, a Queensland Police spokeswoman told The Morning Bulletin the incident took place outside the Woorabinda Police Station, despite earlier reports it occurred near a shopping centre.

The man complied with police requests to put the gun down and was arrested.

Originally, police said there was no evidence to suggest he had threatened violence.

However, a spokeswoman told The Morning Bulletin he would appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

He was charged with multiple offences which were; going armed so as to cause fear, discharging a weapon in a public place, dangerous conduct with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a knife in a public place and carrying a weapon in a public place while loaded.

12.35PM: A MAN has been arrested in the Central Queensland town of Woorabinda after allegedly discharging a firearm at a shopping centre.

Police have confirmed that at 11.15 a man discharged a rifle in the parking area of the local shopping complex.

The man complied with police requests to put the gun down and he was arrested.

A man has been arrested after discharging a firearm int he carpark of a Woorabinda shopping complex. Google Maps

He is now assisting with police investigations.

Police said there were no evidence to suggest he was threatening violence at the time of the incident.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

