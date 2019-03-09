Man charged with murder of missing Samah Baker

Samah Baker was last seen on Friday, January 4.

DETECTIVES have charged a man with murder as their investigations continue into the suspicious disappearance of a Western Sydney woman.

Samah Baker, aged 30, was last seen after she was dropped off at her Early Street, Parramatta, home by a friend in the early hours of Friday, January 4.

She was reported missing by relatives later that day after they could not get in contact with her.

Detectives from Parramatta Police Area Command, assisted by detectives from the Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Boutcher to investigate her disappearance, which is being treated as suspicious.

As part of their inquiries, strike force investigators conducted a forensic search in bushland at Yarra on Wednesday and Thursday.

Detectives located and seized several items, which may be relevant to the investigation, that are undergoing forensic examination.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 32-year-old man at a shopping centre in Hurstville about 10.30am yesterday.

He was taken to Kogarah Police Station, where he was charged with murder.

The man was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via video link today.

Investigations under Strike Force Boutcher, which include inquiries to locate Samah Bakers body, continue.