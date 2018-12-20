Man charged with murder over 2013 drowning death

It will be alleged in court the 44-year-old man deliberately drowned Mr Copo-Horton in the bathtub in 2013. Photo: Police Media

HOMICIDE detectives investigating the 2013 drowning death of an 18-year-old man in Sydney's west have charged another man with his murder.

Emergency services were called to a home in Copeland Road, Emerton, following reports Steven Copo-Horton had drowned in the bathtub.

NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived about 1am on Sunday, 28 October, 2013, and performed CPR on Mr Copo-Horton at the home. He could not be revived.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested at a home in Merrylands on Tuesday.

Strike Force Motox was established by officers attached to Mt Druitt Police Area Command to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

In March 2018, Mr Copo-Horton's suspected murder investigation was taken over by the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide Unit.

Extensive inquiries led detectives to a 44-year-old man who was arrested at a home in Merrylands about 6am on Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed at the Montrose Avenue property, with mobile phones, a laptop, a small quantity of prohibited drugs and two prohibited weapons seized by police.

The man was taken to Merrylands Police Station, where he was charged with murder.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court today.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Scott Cook said the arrest was a testament to efforts of police

"Investigators never gave up on this case and today, five years on from the initial police response, we have now put a man before the courts," he said.

"The public can be assured that the Homicide Squad, working with local police and the community, will always seek justice for victims of homicide."

The family of Mr Copo-Horton said it had been a long and difficult five years since his death.

"Stevie was so full of life; always happy and full of hugs and kisses," the family said in a statement. "Stevie touched the lives of so many people just by being him."

The family have requested privacy at this time.

Investigations under Strike Force Motox continue.