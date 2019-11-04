Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged with rape of 9yo girl

4th Nov 2019 10:27 AM

A man has been charged with child sex abuse against a nine-year-old girl in the NSW Illawarra region.

The 42-year-old, who allegedly raped the girl at homes in Wollongong and Camden, was arrested at a Wollongong home on Sunday afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10, as well as intentional sexual touching of a child, and refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

NSW Police say the man was known to the girl.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
editors picks rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The industry pumping $10 billion into Central Queensland

        premium_icon The industry pumping $10 billion into Central Queensland

        News It’s not just diesel fitters and truck drivers picking up the jobs but also butchers and chefs.

        ‘We’re just taking it day by day’: young Patrick prevails

        premium_icon ‘We’re just taking it day by day’: young Patrick prevails

        News Bedside play volunteers always give Patrick a reason to smile

        Recovering drug addict praised by magistrate

        premium_icon Recovering drug addict praised by magistrate

        News IT’S rare to front court and get praised by a magistrate.

        Crikey! Winton’s dinosaur attraction takes out top tourism gong

        premium_icon Crikey! Winton’s dinosaur attraction takes out top tourism...

        News THE Australian Age of Dinosaur wins big over the weekend in front of a home crowd.