KICKING ROCKS: Two men have been charged with serious assault and public nuisance after an altercation with police. Picture: File
Crime

Man charged with serious assault after kicking rocks

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:15 PM
Subscriber only

POLICE were allegedly bombarded with rocks and threats of violence following a random vehicle inspection.

Mundubbera's officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said police intercepted a vehicle around 5pm on May 30 to conduct an inspection.

"It will be alleged when police were conducting a vehicle inspection, two Mundubbera men were threatening violence," Sergeant Clarke said.

"One man, 20, began kicking rocks, and making threats towards police."

Police arrested the 20 year-old-man and charged him with serious assault the following day.

Sergeant Clarke said during the arrest, it will be alleged the 20 year old man committed further offences, and was issued $400 fines for public nuisance and obstructing police.

"The 18 year-old man was also arrested, and was issued with fines," he said.

"Two for public nuisance, and one for obstructing police, both being $400 each.

"Any disorderly or threatening behaviour in public will not be tolerated."

The 20-year-old will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court later this year.

