28°
News

Man charged with string of burglaries throughout CQ towns

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 5th Aug 2017 10:22 AM
CRIME WAVE: A CQ man has been charged with 20 counts of break and enter premises
CRIME WAVE: A CQ man has been charged with 20 counts of break and enter premises Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A ZILZIE local has been charged with a string of burglaries after allegedly going on a crime spree between Airlie Beach and Gladstone.

The 31-year-old allegedly broke into a businesses at night between July 2 and the early hours of August 4.

The businesses broken into include gyms, a golf club and mechanical workshops and occurred in Blackwater, Emerald, Cannonvale, Yeppoon, Emu park and Zilzie.

The man allegedly forced entry to the closed businesses and would steal cash and items such as cameras and mobile phones.

Gladstone Detectives have charged the man with twenty counts of break and enter premises and commit indictable offence, five counts of enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, five counts of attempt to enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count each of stealing, possession of tainted property and possession of suspected stolen property.

He is expected to appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, August 7.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Truckie left victims for dead after Bruce Hwy crash

Truckie left victims for dead after Bruce Hwy crash

A TWISTED mess of bloodstained metal lay in the dirt by the side of the Bruce Highway at Koumala - a final resting place for one of its passengers.

Get swapping in Rockhampton this weekend

BARGAIN HUNTERS: Stall holder Colleen Corbett from Mackay was selling African stone and timber carvings at Rocky Swap last year. Who knows what you could find this year.

Check out the exciting events across the region right here.

Weekend win will fire Rockets into QBL play-offs

POWER FORWARD: Rockets' Rashad Hassan.

Coach says players are 'excited and ready to go' against Marlins

Murray St kick in the guts reveals a hidden danger

BLESSING IN DISGUISE: Jayden Savage and Caleb Gregory are moving to a new rental after their house was damaged by fire.

Blessing in disguise for Rocky couple

Local Partners

Can 86-year-old yacht challenge favourites in Keppel race?

Sparkman & Stephens design classic 'Dorade' in with a chance in the Brisbane to Keppel Yacht event this weekend.

Rocky school topping the region's NAPLAN charts

The Rockhampton Grammar School year 4 boys Riley McDonald and Josh Peckett having "Fun with Maths."

Headmaster credits teachers, resources, students & parents on result

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Rocky Swap: Over 1100 sites to browse this weekend

GENEROUS DONATION: Rotary Club of Rockhampton North recently donated a bus to the Special School to assist with their travels. It's events such as the Rocky Swap that help contribute to the wider community to support the people in need.

The major event is celebrating its 21st year

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

True Story back for a second round

Real life is stranger than fiction, actor and producer discovers

Apple products worth a mint

Now that they've been discontinued, certain Apple products could fetch a pretty penny on eBay.

Do you own a discontinued iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle?

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

Living The Dream!!

49 McKenzie Road, Alton Downs 4702

House 4 2 3 $739,000

This is the perfect property to live the rural lifestyle, while only being a short drive to town. If you've ever dreamed of living on acreage you'll have 51 acres...

All work Completed, Just move in!

3 Braddy Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This beautifully presented family home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly.

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

Gorgeous Lowset Home in Frenchville

391 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This quaint lowset 3 bedroom home is located in a great position behind the Dean Street shops, which is walking distance to the IGA super market, post office...

MAGNIFICENT HOME WITH MAN SHED.

3 Leitrim Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This immaculately presented designer home has a cutting edge style, a neutral colour scheme and pristine finishing’s throughout. Features include: 4 generous size...

3 BEDROOMS. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED. IN-GROUND POOL. $259,000 NEG.

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Don’t delay! Inspect this 3 Bedroom Highset home today. This is a fantastic family home. Enjoy the long sizzling summer days in the inground pool. All the bedrooms...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.