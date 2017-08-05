Man charged with string of burglaries throughout CQ towns

CRIME WAVE: A CQ man has been charged with 20 counts of break and enter premises

A ZILZIE local has been charged with a string of burglaries after allegedly going on a crime spree between Airlie Beach and Gladstone.

The 31-year-old allegedly broke into a businesses at night between July 2 and the early hours of August 4.

The businesses broken into include gyms, a golf club and mechanical workshops and occurred in Blackwater, Emerald, Cannonvale, Yeppoon, Emu park and Zilzie.

The man allegedly forced entry to the closed businesses and would steal cash and items such as cameras and mobile phones.

Gladstone Detectives have charged the man with twenty counts of break and enter premises and commit indictable offence, five counts of enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, five counts of attempt to enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count each of stealing, possession of tainted property and possession of suspected stolen property.

He is expected to appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, August 7.