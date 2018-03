Matthew James Ireland facing one count of assault

A man has appeared in the Mackay Magistrates Court today charged with the assault of a toddler.

Matthew James Ireland, 32, of Townsville, appeared via videolink from prison this morning for a brief mention.

Ireland is facing one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Court documents show the charge dates back to an incident on March 24, 2015.

The case was adjourned to April 26.