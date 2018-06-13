Murder charge over missing mum

Qi Yu, 28, has been missing for four days. Picture: Supplied

A MURDER charge has been brought against a man who is alleged to have killed a young Sydney woman who mysteriously disappeared five days ago.

Qi Yu hasn't been seen or heard from since Friday night when she was spotted at her share home in Campsie, to the city's south west.

Yesterday, a crime scene was established at the property as anxious neighbours waited for answers, fielded questions from journalists and watched as homicide police looked for clues as to where the missing woman could be.

The body of Ms Yu, a 28-year-old from China, has still not been found.

However, a 19-year-old man was taken to Campsie Police Station upon his release from hospital yesterday and officers have now charged him with murder.

A neighbour who lives directly next door to her home told news.com.au the 28-year-old was exceptionally quiet and a "kind" person.

The upset neighbour said she often wouldn't see Ms Yu for weeks on end and, when she did, Ms Yu would simply bow her head and politely say "hello".

Vincent Chen lives two doors from Ms Yu in the Campsie complex and told the Daily Telegraph she heard the Chinese resident's mother arrive with police on Sunday morning.

"She cried and cried … she didn't sleep for three days already," Mr Chen said.

"It's terrible. She was a very honest and quiet girl, a very nice girl."

Ms Yu was seen by friends five days ago at her shared house on Loch Street in Campsie on Friday evening, according to New South Wales Police.

The last anybody heard from her was when she made contact with family in her native China at about 7.15pm on that very same evening. The next morning her friends found her room empty and reported her missing.

Police are still searching for the body and detectives believe Ms Yu's white 2016 Toyota Corolla, which was found dumped in the Burwood just a short drive away from her home, could provide crucial clues in finding her.

Homicide squad detectives are now assisting with the investigation and they want to know if anybody saw the dumped car in the hours after Ms Yu was last seen.

"Anyone that saw her vehicle between the hours of 7pm on Friday (June 8) and 8.30pm on Saturday (June 9) is urged to come forward," a NSW Police spokesman said.

The man was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court today.