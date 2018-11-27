Menu
A Bundaberg man is charged with torture after allegedly burning his four-year-old child with a cigarette
Man charged with torture of a 4-year-old child

by Tahlia Stehbens
27th Nov 2018 8:00 PM
A MAN who allegedly burnt a cigarette on his four-year-old child's arm, caused excessive bruising to their back and left abrasions on their head has been denied bail in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client believed bail could be granted if he lived with his mother in Rockhampton and had no contact with the aggrieved in Bundaberg.

The defendant conceded the child had sustained both a cigarette burn to their arm and bruising to their back, however said the child was burnt on the cigarette by leaning over it, and then proceeded to scratch the wound.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin rebutted the argument saying the defendant still did not provide any treatment for the burn.

The bruising and abrasions were said to be from the child falling after jumping on a bed.

Mr James said text messages sent to the child's mother threatening the child's safety were meant to annoy her and were not meant in a threatening manner.

The defendant was charged with torture of the four-year-old child and Ms Merrin told Mr James the prosecution had a strong case.

"The defendant is subject to a domestic violence protection order, a probation order and a wholly suspended sentence all designed to stop him committing acts of domestic violence, and he has breached all of those orders by committing these offences," she said.

"I consider the defendant an unacceptable risk."

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to January 17, 2019.

