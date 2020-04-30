Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead. (AAP Image/James Ross)
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead. (AAP Image/James Ross)
News

Man charged with woman’s DV murder

by Cormac Pearson
30th Apr 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 50-year-old man has been charged with the domestic violence murder of a woman after she was found dead inside a house in a suburb north of Brisbane.

A crime scene was declared after the 45-year-old woman was found dead in a Narangba house just after 4pm yesterday.

Her body was originally found during a welfare check at an address on Hemlock Court.

The scene was first thought to be non-suspicious but the circumstances of the investigation changed overnight.

Investigations led police to a nearby residence where a 50-year-old man who was known to the woman was arrested.

The man was this morning charged with murder (domestic violence offence) and will appear in Pine Rivers Court today.

Originally published as Man charged with woman's DV murder

More Stories

body domestic violence murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Violent’ armed offender given parole after home invasion

        premium_icon ‘Violent’ armed offender given parole after home invasion

        Crime He told his victim he was going to slit the throats of her and her children.

        Woman handed back dog after it chewed its own tail off

        premium_icon Woman handed back dog after it chewed its own tail off

        News Dog owner ordered to pay almost $6000 in court and vet fees

        Community gets chance to reclaim stolen property

        premium_icon Community gets chance to reclaim stolen property

        Crime Rockhampton police recently seized a large number of items believed to be stolen...

        Lest We Forget: School’s incredible tribute to our fallen

        premium_icon Lest We Forget: School’s incredible tribute to our fallen

        News Hundreds of students help make touching tribute to servicemen and women a...