FILE PHOTO: Police have released a comfit image of a man after he chased two young girls back to their Peregian Springs home.
Crime

Man chases young girls home after approaching them in park

1st Jul 2019 2:07 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man after investigations into a incident Peregian Springs earlier this year.

A Queensland Police Service representative said just before 3pm on March 3, two 11-year-old girls were walking to a park on Riviera St when a man jogged past them.

The girls were then approached by the man who made them uncomfortable so they ran home.

The man ran after them and entered the girls' home before their father confronted the man and he ran away.

Police investigating suspicious behaviour in Peregian Springs earlier this year are now appealing for public assistance to identify the man pictured in a comfit image.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man who is described as in his early 20s with a slim build, slightly tanned complexion and dark hair.

He was wearing a yellow singlet with white stripes down each side and writing in black across the bottom.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

comfit image peregian springs queensland police sunshine coast suspicious behaviour
