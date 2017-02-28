Man charged with choking woman with backpack in Rocky pub

A MAN has been remanded in custody after choking a woman in a Rockhampton hotel overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was alleged the 51-year-old man was talking with the 32-year-old woman at the main bar of a pub in Depot Hill leading up to the crime.

"The man has suddenly grabbed a woman by her backpack and strangled her for one minute," the spokesman said.

He said the man then fled on foot.

The spokesman said the woman sustained bruising around her throat.

The man was later charged.

The 51-year-old, Bernard Francis Gribble, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon for one charge of strangulation.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said the matter was adjourned until April 19, a brief ordered and Mr Gribble was denied bail.

Mr Gribble was represented by Shaun Pobar of Grant and Simpson lawyers.