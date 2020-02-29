Man claims he broke into house to escape attackers

A YOUNG man accused of forcefully breaking into a Rockhampton house and assaulted an occupant with weapons claims he was being chased and broke in to escape.

Dylan Andrew Ludlow, 23, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 21.

He had been charged with enter dwelling by break using force, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, common assault and stealing after the February 19 incident.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Ludlow intended to contest the charges, claiming he was being chased and broke into the house to avoid further assault from the people chasing him.

The court heard Ludlow had 36 breaches of bail on his criminal history since 2015, along with offences of burglary, robbery, weapons, drugs and assaults.

Magistrate Cameron Press, when outlining the reasons for refusing bail, said the police allegations included Ludlow forcing his way into the house, using an instrument and damaging the door, causing it to fall apart.

“There was a victim in the home,” he said.

Mr Press said it was alleged Ludlow approached the victim in the hallway and struck her several times with a piece of wood that had nails in it, causing injuries to her arms and hands.

He said at some point, the victim has managed to get a crow bar off the defendant before he grabbed it back and used that to strike her in the head.

Mr Press said Ludlow had been sentenced in 2016 to a four year prison term for robbery with violence.

Briefs of evidence were ordered for the Rockhampton incident and Ludlow’s matters were adjourned until April 22. Ludlow was remanded in custody.