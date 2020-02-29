Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man claims he broke into house to escape attackers

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man accused of forcefully breaking into a Rockhampton house and assaulted an occupant with weapons claims he was being chased and broke in to escape.

Dylan Andrew Ludlow, 23, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 21.

He had been charged with enter dwelling by break using force, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, common assault and stealing after the February 19 incident.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Ludlow intended to contest the charges, claiming he was being chased and broke into the house to avoid further assault from the people chasing him.

The court heard Ludlow had 36 breaches of bail on his criminal history since 2015, along with offences of burglary, robbery, weapons, drugs and assaults.

Magistrate Cameron Press, when outlining the reasons for refusing bail, said the police allegations included Ludlow forcing his way into the house, using an instrument and damaging the door, causing it to fall apart.

“There was a victim in the home,” he said.

Mr Press said it was alleged Ludlow approached the victim in the hallway and struck her several times with a piece of wood that had nails in it, causing injuries to her arms and hands.

He said at some point, the victim has managed to get a crow bar off the defendant before he grabbed it back and used that to strike her in the head.

Mr Press said Ludlow had been sentenced in 2016 to a four year prison term for robbery with violence.

Briefs of evidence were ordered for the Rockhampton incident and Ludlow’s matters were adjourned until April 22. Ludlow was remanded in custody.

tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bartlett’s Tavern armed robbery accused sentenced

        premium_icon Bartlett’s Tavern armed robbery accused sentenced

        News A RECIDIVIST offender has been jailed for five years for an armed robbery of a Rockhampton tavern.

        Kind gesture for robbed war widow

        premium_icon Kind gesture for robbed war widow

        Community The National Servicemen’s Association stepped in to deliver a heartwarming gesture...

        Academy award winning film hits the screens in Rockhampton

        premium_icon Academy award winning film hits the screens in Rockhampton

        Movies You can catch Parasite in Rockhampton this weekend.

        Devastating reason behind artist’s latest piece of work

        premium_icon Devastating reason behind artist’s latest piece of work

        Business A confronting experience has inspired one CQ artist to create a piece of work in...