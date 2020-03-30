Man claims his partner stops yelling before police arrive

A CENTRAL Queensland man claims the yelling coming from his home is from his partner who has bipolar disorder and she usually stops by the time police arrive.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty on March 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were called the couple’s residence on February 14 due to complaints the defendant verbally abused the victim and there was damage to the property carried out in front of others.

The defendant told the court his partner had bipolar.

“It’s usually her screaming before the police get there and I cop the charges,” he said.

“I did yell at her in front of my children.”

The man was fined $500 and convictions were recorded.