Man claims medical certificate explains alleged court no-show

A man has been refused bail despite claiming he had a medical certificate that would explain why he allegedly failed to appear in court on January 4.

Darren Kingsly Swile applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 25.

Mr Swile was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd was opposed to bail being granted to Mr Swile.

Mr Boyd said Mr Swile told police he had a medical certificate but was unable to produce it.

He said Mr Swile’s nine-page criminal history showed multiple entries of failure to appear, breach of bail conditions and breach of probation.

He said he presented an unacceptable risk of failing to appear on the next occasion.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client had a medical certificate although it was not with him.

Ms Lynch said her client was taken to hospital the previous day for an ongoing heart condition, which is what he claimed his medical certificate related to from earlier in the month.

She said her client would comply with residential and reporting conditions, as well as alcohol and drug testing.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said there was no indication of any contact or attempts to contact the court in relation to Mr Swile’s alleged non-appearance and no evidence Mr Swile surrendered as soon as he was released from hospital.

Mr Schubert refused to grant Mr Swile bail.

He said Mr Swile had a number of offences outstanding and presented an unacceptable of failing to appear.

Mr Swile’s matter was adjourned to February 15.