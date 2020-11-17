Man claims provoking SMSs led to scary DV incident

A DOMESTIC violence offender claims he went to his former partner’s place at 11pm, screaming to be let in and breaking a glass panel, because he wanted his belongings back.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on November 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the victim told police the defendant turned up at her place on October 25 about 11pm and screamed at her to let him in.

Ms King said the defendant then went down the side of the house, banging.

He returned to the front of the house where he smashed a glass pane before leaving.

The police arrived at 11.30pm.

Ms King said the defendant’s actions caused the victim to be so fearful, she hid herself and two children in a bedroom.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, 34, had received SMSs from the victim, intended to provoke him and about changing care arrangements.

He said the defendant became concerned about belongings he had left at her place, as a result of content in the messages, and decided to go there to retrieve those items.

Mr Gimbert said his client claimed he “knocked on the door” which caused the glass pane to break.

The man was sentenced to a 12 month probation order and a conviction was recorded.