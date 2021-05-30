Menu
Silhouette of an athlete in front of steroids, hypodermic syringe and sport enhancing drugs. /Drugs/in/sport testosterone bottle drug generic
Crime

Man claims wife hid testosterone vials years ago

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th May 2021 5:00 PM
A man busted with testosterone and marijuana claimed his wife hid the testosterone on him years ago after busting him using it.

Dion James Jackson pleaded guilty on May 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a restricted drug and one of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police conducted a search of a house in Gracemere on April 7 where there were multiple people in the back yard.

He said police located two small vials of testosterone in the master bedroom which Jackson claimed belonged to him but his wife had taken them off him two years ago after she caught him using it.

Jackson told the court his wife did not know how to dispose of the testosterone so she hid it.

Police also located less than one gram of marijuana chopped up in a bowl.

Jackson told the court he still smoked marijuana “very rarely”.

He said he had now changed his lifestyle.

Jackson was fined $1200 and convictions were recorded.

