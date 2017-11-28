Menu
Man coaxed ex from cafe for new partner to assault

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A MAN who coaxed his former partner out of a cafe near a police station to be assaulted by his current partner and himself has a 'troubling' history of violence.

Magistrate Catherine Benson cited charges from 2010 onwards including multiple wilful damage, common assault and damaging police property charges as she delivered an 18-month prison term to Alfred Nathan Skeen on Friday.

"The act of violence was carried out brazenly in public and in clear view of the police station,” she said.

"You sought out the victim. Coaxed her outside to fight your other partner. You hit her with a weapon and caused her physical injury.”

Skeen's defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Skeen, 35, had not offended since his former partner left him and left Woorabinda four years ago and suggested he had rehabilitated.

However, Mrs Benson disagreed, saying this recent offending on October 2 at 9.15am indicated otherwise.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said the victim had returned to Woorabinda, where the assault took place, a year ago.

He said Skeen had yelled at her during the assault where he struck her twice in the legs with a weapon that she was "a sick C--- for sleeping with his cousin”.

The court heard Skeen's new partner punched the former partner multiple times in the face.

Mrs Benson set Skeen's parole release date to April 2, 2018, declaring 53 days presentence custody.

