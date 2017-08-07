Man comes off Yeppoon road, crashes into tree

UPDATE 10AM: A MAN who crashed into a tree this morning declined transport to hospital.

The driver, aged in his 60s, came off the road about 9.10am on Tanby and Rockhampton roads.

Paramedics were soon on scene, and found the man out of the vehicle on arrival.

9.20AM: PARAMEDICS are on scene after a man, aged in his 60s, crashed into a tree in Yeppoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called about 9.10am to the incident on Tanby and Rockhampton roads.

"It appears single vehicle, he has crashed into a tree, but he seems to be out of the vehicle,” the spokesman said.

It is currently unknown if the man will be transported to hospital.