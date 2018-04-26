Menu
Man confronted over alleged animal theft and gets punched

Kerri-Anne Mesner
26th Apr 2018 9:00 AM
HE went to confront a Kunawarra man about an alleged theft of a calf and ended in a tussle on the ground and an assault charge.

Kevin Gilbert Geddes, 61, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to the charge, along with a charge of failing to secure a gun.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Geddes had punched the victim in the face before the tussle on the ground.

When police went to speak with him about the incident, a Winchester rifle was sitting on top of a cabinet.

The rifle was registered to Geddes' son.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said there had been some ongoing issues between the two men including an incident involving a dog being shot.

Geddes, a hobby farmer with five children, was fined $1500 and no convictions were recorded.

He had no previous convictions.

