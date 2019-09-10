Man convicted for refund fraud after trip to Bunnings

A MAN fraudulently obtained a Bunnings voucher after picking up an item from inside the store and took it to the returns counter.

Brett Lawrence Weston, 52, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count each of attempted fraud and fraud.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Weston entered the store at 1.30pm on July5 with two children.

She said he took an $89 pump from the plumbing section as a staff member walked past.

Ms Marsden said Weston took it to the returns counter, requesting a cash refund and saying he didn't have the receipt.

She said he was refused a cash refund and the item was placed on a shelf at the returns counter.

Ms Marsden said Weston returned to the store at 7pm, after a Bunnings shift changeover and managed to get an exchange voucher for the pump from the new manager after telling them he had left the pump there earlier.

Weston produced his driver's licence to get the exchange voucher and he was captured on CCTV.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Weston was not working due to a back injury and was in financial strife at the time of the offending, needing money for food and medication.

Weston was sentenced to a 12-month probation order and convictions were recorded.