Man convicted over fake emergency calls

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been busted for the third time making false emergency reports to emergency services.

Jayden Christopher Matthews, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of making a false emergency report.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Matthews called and requested police attendance at a Kerrigan St, Norman Gardens, residence at 10.50am on December 2, saying there was a man outside threatening to kill him and his family.

Mr Fox said it was discovered later that Matthews was at his home in Wienholt St, Allenstown, at the time he placed the call.

He said two police units were dispatched immediately to the Kerrigan St address due to the "kill” threat.

Mr Fox said police attended Matthews' home at 10pm but he did not participate in an interview until 19 days later, where he made full admissions.

Matthews was convicted in 2018 for two false calls made in 2017.

Defence lawyer Samatha Legrady said Matthews, who is on a disability support pension, found the probation order he received last time to be helpful.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Matthews to another probation order - the latest for 12 months - and a good behaviour bond with $500 reconnaissance. A conviction was recorded.