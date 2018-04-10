Menu
Man cops pepper spray after violently resisting arrest

Tara Miko
by
9th Apr 2018 1:57 PM

POLICE were forced to pepper spray a man who violently resisted arrest at the weekend.

Dalby police responded to reports of a disturbance at a property about 12.45am Sunday and attempted to arrest a man, 34, who allegedly became aggressive towards officers.

It will be alleged the Dalby man assaulted one of the officers at the scene, forcing another to pepper spray him before he was taken into custody.

The man was charged with one count each of assault police and public nuisance, and two counts of obstruct police.

The man was released on watch house bail and is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date.

The police officer was not seriously injured.
 

