Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man counting cash on toilet floor says it's 'for grandma'

14th Dec 2018 6:55 AM | Updated: 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly counted money on the toilet floor of a Lismore licensed venue later told police the cash was "for grandma". 

Police were called to the premises in relation to a man about 9.30pm.

By the time officers arrived, the man was found nearby, laying on the ground on Woodlark Street.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police searched the 28-year-old Queensland man.

"Police located 55 grams of cannabis and $1,650 cash," he said.

"When asked about the money he said it was 'for his Grandma'.

"He was placed under arrest and started swearing at police."

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with drug and offensive language offences.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Robbed retiree passes away just months before dream holiday

    premium_icon Robbed retiree passes away just months before dream holiday

    Breaking Brazen daylight robbery at City Centre Plaza did not help his ailing health

    Cyclone Owen to wreak havoc with up to 400mm of rain

    Cyclone Owen to wreak havoc with up to 400mm of rain

    Weather Residents warned to take action as destructive winds bear down.

    Pie shop attacker trafficked drugs on parole

    premium_icon Pie shop attacker trafficked drugs on parole

    News Parolee sold drugs after bakery bashing

    Local Partners