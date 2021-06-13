Man “cowardly” punched partner on ground in front of child

A man previously convicted of using a carriage service to share a personal image has now been sentenced for assaulting his former partner and smashing a window pane.

Robert William Maddern, 41, pleaded guilty on June 11 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order, one of common assault and one of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said Maddern had been fined, in Mackay District Court, $2000 for the sending of the photo charge, along with ordered to pay two sets of compensation to his victims.

She said the second DV breach, which was between June 9-14, 2019, was for the same offending as the photo.

Ms Butler said the first DV breach, on May 17, 2019, was for the same offending as the common assault and wilful damage charges.

Defence lawyer Jodi Brown said the May 17 offences arose from an argument between Maddern and the victim when Maddern wanted to end the relationship.

“It wasn’t taken well and things got physical,” she said.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Maddern’s assault on the victim was “cowardly”.

“It’s cowardly to hit a woman,” he said.

“Worse, the woman was pushed to the ground and then punched.



“Worse again – there was a child present.”

Ms Brown said Maddern punched a window glass pane as he left.

She tendered a receipt to the court showing Maddern had paid for the window to be repaired.

Ms Brown said the two-year relationship between Maddern and the victim was ‘on again, off again’.

She said he had not contacted the victim since he relocated to Bluff to look after his mother and was now in a new relationship.

Ms Brown said Maddern, who works at a mine, was also now drug free and had sought mental health help after the offences.

Mr Schubert ordered Maddern to a six-month probation order.

Convictions were recorded.