Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man crashed into 3 parked cars due to fatigue and alcohol

Kerri-Anne Mesner
6th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FATIGUE and alcohol don’t mix. And it was a harsh lesson for one young motorist who crashed into three parked cars one morning.

Jaylon Wayne Messer, 20, pleaded guilty on November 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash and provide particulars.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Rumford said police were called to a traffic crash on Victoria Parade about 5.35am on August 29 where a Holden Commodore had crashed into three parked vehicles.

He said witnesses told police the driver fled on foot.

Snr Constable Rumford said police located the defendant’s Queensland drivers licence in one of the vehicles and located the defendant nearby.

Messer had a blood-alcohol content reading of .054.

He told police he thought fatigue and alcohol could have caused him to fall asleep momentarily and crash.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Messer had to fend for himself since 16 years old and had been doing a traineeship with a Brisbane construction firm before taking time off to recover from a knee reconstruction.

Messer was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $1200. Traffic convictions were recorded.

name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The state of Rocky’s commercial property market

        Premium Content REVEALED: The state of Rocky’s commercial property market

        Property Expert reveals struggles and current state of market as it fails to recover following the global pandemic.

        • 6th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
        ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Premium Content ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Local Faces ‘He loved a hot cup of tea in the morning, he loved a beer, he loved a pie, he...

        Chart-topping star to stop by GKI on her latest music tour

        Premium Content Chart-topping star to stop by GKI on her latest music tour

        Music She will take to the stage next weekend as part of the Country on Keppel...

        Late-night criminal strikes as woman returns home

        Premium Content Late-night criminal strikes as woman returns home

        Crime The alleged male suspect set upon the victim as she attempted to close the front...