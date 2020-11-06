Man crashed into 3 parked cars due to fatigue and alcohol

FATIGUE and alcohol don’t mix. And it was a harsh lesson for one young motorist who crashed into three parked cars one morning.

Jaylon Wayne Messer, 20, pleaded guilty on November 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash and provide particulars.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Rumford said police were called to a traffic crash on Victoria Parade about 5.35am on August 29 where a Holden Commodore had crashed into three parked vehicles.

He said witnesses told police the driver fled on foot.

Snr Constable Rumford said police located the defendant’s Queensland drivers licence in one of the vehicles and located the defendant nearby.

Messer had a blood-alcohol content reading of .054.

He told police he thought fatigue and alcohol could have caused him to fall asleep momentarily and crash.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Messer had to fend for himself since 16 years old and had been doing a traineeship with a Brisbane construction firm before taking time off to recover from a knee reconstruction.

Messer was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $1200. Traffic convictions were recorded.