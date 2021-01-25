Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Police Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

Man crashes car on Central Queensland highway

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
25th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has crashed his vehicle on a Central Queensland highway.

Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway near Bluff at 6.49am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

The spokesman said the driver suffered no serious injuries.

It is understood police dropped the driver off at Bluff to wait for a "pick-up".

The vehicle has been flagged with "Police Aware" stickers.

capricorn highway single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

        Premium Content Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

        News The job would also involve planning and implementing the vaccine program.

        Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

        Premium Content Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

        News Gavin John West’s traffic history was described as “awful” by a magistrate.

        Farnborough Beach driver caught out

        Premium Content Farnborough Beach driver caught out

        News Noah Aaron Cossens should not have been behind the wheel.

        LETTERS: Shining light on internet’s hidden shadows

        Premium Content LETTERS: Shining light on internet’s hidden shadows

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s latest cartoon on the Rocky by-election.