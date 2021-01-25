Man crashes car on Central Queensland highway

A man has crashed his vehicle on a Central Queensland highway.

Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway near Bluff at 6.49am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

The spokesman said the driver suffered no serious injuries.

It is understood police dropped the driver off at Bluff to wait for a "pick-up".

The vehicle has been flagged with "Police Aware" stickers.