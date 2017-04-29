Rocky boiler maker loses control of Holden while high on meth

Alan Mark Lloyd, 38, pleaded guilty to several charges related to the crash near Access 4 on October 19 where he lost control of his blue Holden Commodore and left the road.

A BOILER maker had a knee operation prior to drug driving and crashing his car along Yeppoon Rd.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that Lloyd had methamphetamine and cannabis in his system at the time of the crash.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said police were called to a single vehicle crash about 5pm and found Lloyd at the back of the Commodore, behaving in a suspicious manner including irrational conversation and shifty eyes.

She said police conducted a search of the car and found cannabis and Viagra.

Sgt Stafford said Lloyd was arrested at 5.55pm and transported to the Rockhampton Hospital where, at 7pm, he was ordered to give a blood sample to a nurse.

The blood test results showed the illegal substances in his system.

"He regrets his foolish decision to drive home from work under the influence," Lloyd's defence lawyer Charles Sheppard said.

"Presently his employment is questionable due to a knee operation he had to have the cartilage reattached."

He said Lloyd had another operation scheduled for his knee.

The court heard he had been sentenced in July 2015 for drug driving.

Magistrate Cameron Press asked Lloyd what he was doing about his drug problem, to which Lloyd advised he sought counselling four months ago.

"I don't know why you didn't seek that in July 2015," Mr Press said.

Before sentencing, Mr Press warned Lloyd the amount of previous convictions of driving while under the influence of drugs meant he faced jail terms.

Lloyd was sentenced to a four-month prison term but immediately released on parole. He was disqualified from driving for nine months, and received $900 in fines.