Man crashes into parked trailer in North Rocky suburb
Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed a male patient in his 40s with was transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a vehicle collided with a parked trailer on Thackeray Street just before 1am this morning.
QAS said the man was transported from the Park Avenue scene in a stable condition.
A Queensland Police spokesman said a Hyundai collided with a trailer which was then pushed into a Holden Commodore.
No charges have been laid at this stage.