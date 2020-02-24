Man crashes into parked trailer in North Rocky suburb

BREAKING: A car has reportedly run into a trailer and a parked car in Park Aveue.

BREAKING: A car has reportedly run into a trailer and a parked car in Park Aveue.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed a male patient in his 40s with was transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a vehicle collided with a parked trailer on Thackeray Street just before 1am this morning.

QAS said the man was transported from the Park Avenue scene in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a Hyundai collided with a trailer which was then pushed into a Holden Commodore.

No charges have been laid at this stage.