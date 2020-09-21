Man crashes ute into Emu Park house

Beau James Roberts crashed a car into an Emu Park residence and fled the scene.

AFTER Beau James Roberts crashed the ute he was driving into a fence and residence at Emu Park, he fled the scene on foot.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to a string of offences stemming from that fateful morning of May 3.

The charges included driving without due care and attention, unlicensed driving, failing to stop at a crash scene, and wilfully damaging property.

The court heard the 2.30am accident occurred when Roberts, driving a black ute, lost control of the vehicle causing it to mount a gutter in Clements St.

The ute crashed through the timber and wire fencing of a residence and into the dwelling.

Roberts tried to reverse the ute out, before fleeing on foot.

When later questioned by police, Roberts was remorseful and embarrassed at his actions, police prosecutor Shaun Janes said.

The court was told Roberts had been looking for his dog when he lost control of the vehicle.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Roberts $900 and also ordered he pay $1100 compensation to the victims.

