RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter airlifted a man from St Lawrence after he was found bloodied near train tracks.
RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter airlifted a man from St Lawrence after he was found bloodied near train tracks.
Mystery of man found bloodied and broken deepens

Ashley Pillhofer
26th Jun 2019 10:22 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM
UPDATE 11.50am: IT TOOK a rescue crew eight hours to take rescue a 38-year-old man who was found lying near a train track surrounded by a pool of his own blood. 

RACQ CQ Rescue were tasked to the rescue of the man about 5pm after a "freak incident" at St Lawrence, two hours south of Mackay.  

A statement from the organisation said a doctor and critical care paramedic landed in the township about 5.45pm yesterday and met a local ambulance crew. 

They found the man, who in an "altered stat of consciousness" in a pool of blood with serious head, arm and internal injuries near railway lines in the small township.

"It took an hour for the helicopter's trauma team to stabilise him for flight, eventually departing the St Lawrence oval at 7.10pm with the seriously injured man in a critical condition," the RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said. 

Once the man was stabilised for flight, the rescue team returned to Mackay before taking him to Townsville Hospital, where the crew arrived about 10pm. RACQ CQ Rescue then returned to base in Mackay about 1am.

The RACQ Rescue crew flew more than 1020km during the mission. 

It is unknown how the man was so seriously injured or who located the man.

