Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
News

Man critical after being hit by car

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9:30AM: A MAN in his 20's remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was hit by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5:30am and investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly hit by a car in Redbank Plains this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended the scene at Goonadoola Street just after 5:30am.

He was taken under lights and sirens in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

crash ipswich qas queensland ambulance service redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winter soaking: State braces for wild storms, 100mm rainfall

        premium_icon Winter soaking: State braces for wild storms, 100mm rainfall

        Weather Parts of Queensland are in for a chance of heavy rainfall later this week, as isolated heavy falls up to 100mm are predicted for parts of the state.

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

        News FREE STORY: The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News...

        VOTE NOW: Which do you think is CQ’s Best Bakery?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which do you think is CQ’s Best Bakery?

        News For the next 48 hours we’ll be collecting votes on who you think is CQ’s best...

        Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        premium_icon Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        Property The Bouldercombe facility is in the master planning stages now