Man 'critical' after Bruce Hwy crash in Rockhampton

The Bruce Hwy was blocked in both directions. Frazer Pearce

UPDATE, TUESDAY 6.15AM: A HEAD-on crash left one man seriously injured and a man "critical" after they collided on a section of the Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Rockyview, about 10km north or Rockhampton just before 6pm.

The south-bound lane appeared to be the most-affected, but the Department of Transport and Main Roads advised as of 9.26pm yesterday the crash had been cleared.

This morning, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said both patients were transported to the Rockhampton Hospital.

One was a male aged in their 50s in a stable condition with head and chest injuries.

"The other patient was in a critical condition with a chest injury," the spokesman said.

He could not provide further information on the patient, but said they were the only two patients involved.

6.15PM: REPORTS indicate an elderly man is critically injured in a triple head-on crash north of Rockhampton.

It is believed the three-vehicle crash has left at least two people with serious injuries - one with chest injuries and one in a critical condition with chest, head and possible spinal injuries.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene 10kms north of Rockhampton just before 6pm.

Traffic has backed up for kilometres along the Bruce Highway.

6.10PM: AT least two people have sustained serious injuries in a crash north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate one person has sustained chest injuries while another has critical injuries including head and chest injuries.

6PM: THE Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions as emergency crews work a serious crash scene 10kms north of Rockhampton.

An eye witness told The Morning Bulletin there were many emergency service vehicles at the site north of Kortes Resort.

They said the crash appears to be mostly in the southbound lane of the highway.

It is believed a man has been seriously injured.

5.40PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicated a male has been seriously injured in a two vehicle crash near Kortes Resort on Yaamba Rd.

It is believed the crash is near the Nielsen Ave, Glenlee, intersection.

More to come