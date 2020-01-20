UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after Allora crash

Paramedics were called to Warwick Allora Road, Deuchar this morning to treat a male with critical injuries.

Paramedics were called to Warwick Allora Road, Deuchar this morning to treat a male with critical injuries.

UPDATE: A MAN has died after a car crashed into a tree on Sunday morning in Deuchar.

A spokesman for Queensland Police confirmed the incident however was unable to provide any further comment at the time.

EARLIER: A PERSON has been treated after a single-vehicle crash on Warwick Allora Road, Deuchar this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 11.09am after reports that a driver had crashed into a tree.

At the scene, paramedics treated a male patient with critical injuries.

The RACQ Life Flight helicopter was called to the crash however, was turned back en route.