Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to Warwick Allora Road, Deuchar this morning to treat a male with critical injuries.
Paramedics were called to Warwick Allora Road, Deuchar this morning to treat a male with critical injuries.
News

UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after Allora crash

Emily Clooney
19th Jan 2020 1:12 PM | Updated: 20th Jan 2020 4:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A MAN has died after a car crashed into a tree on Sunday morning in Deuchar.

A spokesman for Queensland Police confirmed the incident however was unable to provide any further comment at the time.

EARLIER: A PERSON has been treated after a single-vehicle crash on Warwick Allora Road, Deuchar this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 11.09am after reports that a driver had crashed into a tree.

At the scene, paramedics treated a male patient with critical injuries.

The RACQ Life Flight helicopter was called to the crash however, was turned back en route.

More Stories

Show More
allora fatal crash
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        premium_icon Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        News CHURCH and family members ostracised victims of child sex abuse carried out by a Central Queensland church leader and ‘uncle’.

        Veteran firey’s new strategy

        premium_icon Veteran firey’s new strategy

        News With our firey’s outmatched by fierce wildfires, Larry Coleman’s proposal could tip...

        Mayor demands government take Shoalwater bushfire action

        premium_icon Mayor demands government take Shoalwater bushfire action

        News Mayor Ludwig is not content to wait for action on the findings of Royal Commission...

        Drug addict says life went downhill after prison release

        premium_icon Drug addict says life went downhill after prison release

        Crime He pleaded guilty in court to a string of offending that took part across...