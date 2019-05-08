Man critical after falling from Lime Scooter

A MAN is in a critical but stable condition following a cardiac arrest while riding a Lime Scooter in Brisbane.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 12:20am near the Wheel of Brisbane at South Bank.

It's believed the 50-year-old Woolloongabba man traveled on the scooter from the Victoria Bridge to the South Bank forecourt, where he suffered the serious fall, going into cardiac arrest.

Critical Care Paramedic, Mr Michael Meister from the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were able to resuscitate the man at the scene.

"When crews arrived they found the patient in cardiac arrest and with management on scene, crews were able to resuscitate him to have a pulse," he said.

"He was transported in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition overnight."

Mr Meister had some indication of what may have happened to the man, however said it was too early to speculate.

"We believe he was riding on a concreted area and there were some steps, we believe he may have had a fall from the steps, but at this stage it's too early to tell exactly what's occurred," he said.

The man also sustained facial injuries from the fall.

It is uncertain if he went into cardiac arrest after falling off the scooter or prior to the accident.

A passer-by performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman has praised the actions of bystanders, and recommended everyone to take the same quick-thinking steps to potentially save a life.

"We encourage all people to send for help and call triple-0," the spokesman said.

"In an emergency, it's important to think back to CPR training. Check if the person is breathing, and if not, perform CPR."

The man was wearing a helmet.

Lime Public Affairs Manager, Nelson Savanh, said the company would be assisting police with their investigations.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of this incident in Brisbane, and our thoughts are with the victim and his family," she said.

"We have reached out to local authorities to support however possible and stand ready to assist in any investigation."

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.