Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is in a critical condition and a busy exit lane is closed southbound on the Pacific Motorway after a horror motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Paramedics and emergency services were called to a single motorcycle crash in Molendinar on the Gold Coast at 3:49pm.

The motorcyclist, a male whose age is unknown at this time, struck a guard rail on the Nerang North off ramp on the Pacific Motorway according to a spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services.

Paramedics and critical care still remain at the incident.

The exit ramp southbound at Molendinar, Exit 69 Southport Nerang Road, is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Originally published as Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved Rocky Zoo animal almost ready to give birth

        Premium Content Beloved Rocky Zoo animal almost ready to give birth

        News After a heartbreaking experience in 2019, the mumma Chimp is expected to give birth very soon.

        Patient sues for $3.5m claiming neglect at Rocky Hospital

        Premium Content Patient sues for $3.5m claiming neglect at Rocky Hospital

        Health Former patient sues for $3.5m claiming neglect at Rocky Hospital

        Council reveals when Emu Park gallery will be complete

        Premium Content Council reveals when Emu Park gallery will be complete

        News Livingstone Shire Council and a local MP are optimistic about the impact and value...

        LETTERS: Causeway Lake victim of ‘years of neglect’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Causeway Lake victim of ‘years of neglect’

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.