Australian sharks now the ‘deadliest’ in the world
News

Surfer dies after horror shark attack

by Erin Lyons
18th May 2021 12:34 PM | Updated: 1:24 PM

A man had died after he was mauled by a shark on the NSW mid north coast.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was attacked by the shark while surfing just after 11am Tuesday at Tuncurry Beach, near Forster.

He was in a critical condition after being treated at the scene for a serious injury to his upper right thigh, police said in a statement.

NSW Ambulance tweeted saying the man was unable to be saved.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene, the man could not be resuscitated," it wrote.

A rescue chopper and several emergency crews were sent to the scene.

Paramedics and officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District performed CPR but he died at the scene.

The man was bitten by a shark at Tuncurry Beach. Picture: 9News

Tuncurry Beach and Forster Main Beach are now closed.

Police will work with the Department of Primary Industries to identify the species responsible.

Tuncurry Beach is no stranger to visits from big sharks. In 2019, drone footage captured a great white shark swimming near the shallows where children were playing.

