Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The incident happened in Thistle St, Lutwyche. (File picture)
The incident happened in Thistle St, Lutwyche. (File picture)
News

Man critical after mobile phone ‘explosion’

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Dec 2020 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after an incident involving mobile phones at Lutwyche in Brisbane's north.

A man was found in the car park of a multi-level unit complex in Thistle St following reports of an explosion about 11am.

It was unclear how the man was injured, however police believe he pulled apart or destroyed mobile phones and had also been inhaling drugs.

Emergency services said the man was also drunk and was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man critical after mobile phone 'explosion'

More Stories

editors picks explosion mobile phone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winner of council’s $500 Christmas present revealed

        Premium Content Winner of council’s $500 Christmas present revealed

        Council News The lucky winner took home the $500 voucher after signing up for eNotices and entering the prize draw.

        NEW VIDEO: Police thank public after hit and run arrest

        Premium Content NEW VIDEO: Police thank public after hit and run arrest

        Crime Rockhampton police located the 17-year at a Rockhampton address early Monday...

        UPDATE: Helicopter monitors North Rockhampton fire

        Premium Content UPDATE: Helicopter monitors North Rockhampton fire

        Environment The fire broke out Sunday morning in Limestone Creek Conservation Park.

        2020 REVIEW: Top 14 child sex offending cases in courts

        Premium Content 2020 REVIEW: Top 14 child sex offending cases in courts

        Crime Busy year in Central Queensland courts for child sex offending cases