Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a violent brawl in Slacks Creek last night.
One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a violent brawl in Slacks Creek last night.
Crime

Man ‘critical’ after stabbing in violent brawl

by Danielle Buckley
8th Nov 2018 8:01 AM

A MAN has been stabbed in the chest and another man is in custody after a violent brawl south of Brisbane last night.

Police were called to Slacks Creek address last night about 8.30pm after reports of an "altercation".

When officers arrived at the Wagensveldt Street address they found a 23-year-old man with a single stab wound to the chest.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

After investigations, police later arrested a 26-year-old Carina Heights man and took him into custody.

He is currently assisting police with their investigations.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks logan slacks creek stabbing

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Adani construction workforce numbers scaled down

    premium_icon REVEALED: Adani construction workforce numbers scaled down

    Business Rockhampton and Townsville remain the primary source for employees on the Carmichael Project.

    Mystery virus takes Henry's breath away

    premium_icon Mystery virus takes Henry's breath away

    News Rocky boy among thousands of sick kids who benefit from telethon

    Former footy player's drunk and disorderly end of night

    premium_icon Former footy player's drunk and disorderly end of night

    Crime It took four police officers to detain him

    Schwarten's bid to return to parliament to clear his name

    premium_icon Schwarten's bid to return to parliament to clear his name

    News 'Leader of the Opposition has said she intends to take no action'

    Local Partners