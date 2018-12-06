Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been critically injured after his ute smashed into a building on Old Cleveland Road. Picture: Twitter/NewsTalk4BC
A man has been critically injured after his ute smashed into a building on Old Cleveland Road. Picture: Twitter/NewsTalk4BC
News

Man dies after ute crashes into building

by Chris Clarke
6th Dec 2018 3:05 PM

A MAN has died and another injured after a ute smashed into a building in Brisbaneâ€™s south-east this morning.

The incident occurred on Old Cleveland Road at Coorparoo at 11.25am.

Early investigations suggest the elderly man suffered a medical episode that resulted in him rolling the ute and crashing into the building. He died at the scene.

A passenger in the ute did not suffer any serious injuries and has been transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    Verdict returned to Ergon worker accused of rape

    premium_icon Verdict returned to Ergon worker accused of rape

    News Jury hears recordings of key witness testimonies for a second time in a case Judge Michael Burnett acknowledged was 'difficult'.

    • 6th Dec 2018 4:20 PM
    Disqualified car dealer busted selling caravans

    premium_icon Disqualified car dealer busted selling caravans

    Crime He started working in CQ just a month after his disqualification

    SES urges home owners to fix up run-down houses

    premium_icon SES urges home owners to fix up run-down houses

    News Poorly maintained Rocky rentals at high risk of wind and rain damage

    Whitewater rafting could work in Rocky

    premium_icon Whitewater rafting could work in Rocky

    Opinion A wow factor attraction that beats bull statues, flood and heat?

    Local Partners