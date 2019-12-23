Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man in critical condition after street brawl

23rd Dec 2019 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a brawl in northern NSW last night.

Police and emergency services were alerted about 8pm Sunday to reports of a brawl near Hill and Park Streets, East Ballina.

NSW Ambulance paramedics located a 24-year-old man suffering serious head injuries.

He was treated at the scene before he was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist forensic officers.

Police believe the man had been at a pub with friends, and became involved in an altercation after leaving, during which he was assaulted and fell to the ground, knocking him unconscious.

A number of witnesses were spoken to and a 19-year-old man was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

About 11.20pm, a 22-year-old man attended Ballina Police Station and spoke with investigators.

Both men have been released pending further inquiries.

Detectives from Richmond Police District have established Strike Force Tancred to investigate the incident.

ballina brawl crime editors picks
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Homes on The Range top the market

        premium_icon Homes on The Range top the market

        News THE sale of a Queensland Colonial classic on The Range for $921,000 last week has underlined the strong appeal and property market performance of Rockhampton’s...

        Announcements to come on paid leave for rural fireys issue

        premium_icon Announcements to come on paid leave for rural fireys issue

        News FIRST indication that change is afoot which could pave the way for paid leave from...

        Gracemere doctor’s hemp home a sophisticated setup

        premium_icon Gracemere doctor’s hemp home a sophisticated setup

        News A GRACEMERE doctor turned his home into a sophisticated cannabis-producing...

        Who gets the family pet?

        premium_icon Who gets the family pet?

        News Rockhampton family law expert Paula Phelan explains.