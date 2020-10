A man has been critically injured following a quad bike accident early this morning. Photo: file photo

A man has been critically injured following a quad bike accident early this morning. Photo: file photo

A MAN is reportedly fighting for life following a serious quad bike accident overnight.

Paramedics were first called to the scene near Grosvenor Creek, Moranbah around 12.45am this morning.

The man was later airlifted to Townsville Hospital for immediate treatment.

It is believed he sustained both suspected head and spinal injuries.

He currently remains listed in a critical condition.