A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a suburban train station.
Man critically hurt in student attack involving six kids

13th Feb 2020 7:34 PM

A man is in intensive care after allegedly being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a train station north of Perth.

The victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, suffered serious head injuries in the attack on Thursday afternoon.

He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police believe the students were all wearing their school uniform.

It is also believed there may have been an incident on a bus travelling to the station which may have been linked to the assault.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

