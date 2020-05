Queensland police attended the traffic incident in Aramac.

A MAN has suffered critical injuries after falling out of ute on a private property last night in Aramac, north of Barcaldine.

At 6.45pm, emergency services were called to reports of a traffic incident at a property on Ilfracombe Aramac Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the man was driving in a ute on the property when he fell out.

He was assessed by paramedics for critical injuries.

Further information was not currently available.